Local Brothers Start and Scale Their Business with Voyage FCU

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Voyage FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Voyage FCU visit https://voyagefcu.org/

On this episode of the Tips for Change podcast, we’re joined by Cole Weller, President, and CEO, of local landscaping company Weller Brothers Landscape Professionals.

During the podcast conversation, Cole shares how he and his brother Brent started and scaled their landscaping and design business, what made them want to own their own business, tips they would give to others who are looking to start a business, and things he wishes he would have known when they started their business.

Cole also shares with us his favorite projects he’s worked on, as well as his favorite part of being a business owner at Weller Brothers Landscape Professionals.

If you’re looking to start and scale your own small business and need a local lender, Voyage Federal Credit Union would love to help. We strive to help all of our members feel secure in all of their financial endeavors. If you’re looking for help getting your small business started, call us today at 605.338.2533!