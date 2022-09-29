Secure your technology during Cybersecurity Awareness Month

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Voyage FCU and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Voyage FCU, visit https://voyagefcu.org/.

October is Cybersecurity Awareness Month, so it is a time to reflect on the importance of cybersecurity and how we can protect ourselves and our families online.

Here are some tips to get you started:

1. Keep your software up to date. This includes your operating system, web browser, and any applications you have installed. Older versions may have security vulnerabilities that can be exploited by cyber criminals.

2. Use strong passwords. A strong password is at least 8 characters long and includes a mix of upper and lower case letters, numbers, and symbols. Avoid using easily guessed words like your name or birthdate.

3. Be cautious about what you click. Don’t click on links or attachments in emails or text messages unless you’re sure they’re from a trusted source. Cyber criminals often use phishing scams to trick people into clicking on malicious links.

4. Keep your personal information private. Be careful about what you share online. Social media sites are a prime target for cyber criminals who are looking to gather personal information such as birthdates, addresses, and phone numbers.

5. Use security features. Many web browsers offer security features like private browsing and anti-phishing protection. Enable these features to help protect your information.

These tips are especially important considering how many of us use online banking to stay on top of bills and budgeting. While banks are constantly working to improve their security systems, there’s always the potential for a cyber attack. That’s why it’s so important to be aware of the risks of banking online and take steps to protect yourself.