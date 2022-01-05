Voyage FCU To Open New Location

Sponsored - More exciting news is coming for Voyage Federal Credit Union as they continue to serve and grow their footprint in Minnehaha and Lincoln counties.

Voyage FCU is announcing plans to build a branch at the former Gage Brothers site off I-29 and 12th Street.

Voyage FCU closed on the land at the end of December. They are planning to start construction as soon as the construction industry allows. With the opening of this new branch location, Voyage FCU will be closing their existing location at 124 S. Kiwanis Avenue.

President and CEO, Jeff Schmidt stated, “We are re-locating our branch to provide a modern facility with the latest technology our members have asked for. The new location provides access to the West Side of Sioux Falls without moving far from our existing facility. We are excited to be a part of the new development and look forward to serving our expanding membership.”

Questions and comments can be sent to marketing@voyagefcu.org.