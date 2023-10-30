What To Look Out for When Starting the Mortgage Journey

Sponsored - Purchasing a home is an exciting and transformative experience, but it can also bring an unexpected flurry of phone calls, emails, and mailings from lenders you’ve never heard of. The world of trigger leads for mortgages is becoming more and more of a problem in the current challenging rate environment. Voyage Federal Credit Union is here to provide you with valuable insights on how to stop them, enabling you to stay in the driver’s seat of your mortgage journey.

Understanding Trigger Leads

A trigger lead is a term used in the mortgage industry to describe the process of sharing your information with various lenders once you’ve displayed an interest in obtaining a mortgage. This interest is typically signaled by a credit inquiry or pre-qualification request. Lenders then buy your information from credit bureaus, allowing them to reach out to you with mortgage offers, often through phone calls, emails, and direct mail.

While trigger leads can provide you with more options, they can also be overwhelming. You may find your inbox filled with offers and your phone ringing constantly. This flood of information might not align with your mortgage goals or financial preferences. Fortunately, there are steps you can take to regain control of the situation.

Taking Control of Trigger Leads

1. Review Your Credit Report Regularly: Stay on top of your credit report to be aware of when inquiries are made. If you’re not actively seeking mortgage options, unexpected inquiries might be a sign of trigger leads.

2. Understand the Inquiry: When applying for a mortgage, lenders often perform a “soft” credit inquiry to provide a pre-qualification estimate. However, multiple “hard” inquiries from different lenders within a short time frame can impact your credit score. It’s crucial to differentiate between these types of inquiries.

3. Opt-Out: The Fair Credit Reporting Act (FCRA) allows you to opt out of pre-screened offers of credit for five years or opt out permanently. You can do this by visiting OptOutPrescreen.com or calling 1-888-5-OPT-OUT.

4. Contact Credit Bureaus: Get in touch with credit bureaus to inquire about how they handle your information and the process of sharing it with lenders. You have the right to control who accesses your data.

5. Communicate Your Preferences: If you do receive trigger leads, don’t hesitate to communicate your preferences with lenders. Let them know if you’re not interested in their offers and request that they remove your information from their list.

6. Secure Your Information: Guard your personal and financial information to prevent it from being shared without your consent. This includes being cautious when submitting pre-qualification requests online.

Benefits of Navigating Trigger Leads with Voyage Federal Credit Union

By partnering with Voyage Federal Credit Union for your mortgage needs, you gain numerous benefits:

1. Personalized Service: Our experts take the time to understand your unique financial situation and provide tailored mortgage solutions that align with your goals.

2. Controlled Information Sharing: We prioritize your privacy and only share your information with your consent, ensuring that you won’t be inundated with unsolicited offers.

3. Streamlined Communication: As a credit union member, you have a direct line of communication with our team, eliminating the middleman and unnecessary calls.

4. Competitive Rates: Benefit from competitive mortgage rates and terms that are designed to save you money over the life of your loan.

Navigating trigger leads for mortgages doesn’t have to be a daunting task. By following the steps above, you can maintain control over your financial journey. Enjoy the excitement of purchasing a home without being overwhelmed by constant offers, calls, and mailings. Your mortgage journey should be a smooth sail, and with Voyage Federal Credit Union, you’re in experienced hands.