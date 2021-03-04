COME ON DOWN! Washington Pavilion Providing a Safe, Fun, Family Game Day Experience

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Washington Pavilion and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Washington Pavilion, visit Washington Pavilion online.

Family Game Day - March 20, 2021 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Washington Pavilion

Come on down – you’re the next contestant on Family Game Day! Join us on March 20 for free family fun with an array of entertaining games and activities for all ages!

Games

Special Appearances

11:30 a.m., 12:30 and 1:30 p.m. Live entertainment with musician Phil Baker

Balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister

Meet and interact with our mascot Radley Rex and characters including Snow White and Little Mermaid

Delicious Food

Buy delicious food, treats and beverages at Concessions and Leonardo’s Café

Expand Your Experience in our museums and Wells Fargo CineDome with paid museum admission/free with membership:

Special Kirby Science Discovery Center Activities At 1:30 p.m. join us for a special reading of the book “The Little Prince” with the Dakota Academy of Performing Arts in the exhibition Storyland: A Trip Through Childhood Favorites™.

Register Now and reserve your spot in advance!

Face masks may be required per City of Sioux Falls ordinance.

Unless otherwise noted, activities in the lobbies are FREE. Activities and events are subject to change. Experience more fun and entertaining activities in our museums - view rates for admission here (free with membership).

Children 12 and younger must be accompanied by an adult. View our COVID-19 safety protocols here.

