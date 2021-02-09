Washington Pavilion to Provide Family Friendly Mardi Gras Extravaganza

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Washington Pavilion and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Washington Pavilion, visit Washington Pavilion online.

Family Gras ~ February 20, 2021 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Washington Pavilion Lobbies

Join us for a free, fun and family-friendly Mardi Gras extravaganza with an array of entertaining games and activities.

There will be all kinds of art and science activities to participate in including mask decorating, noise makers and Mardi Gras slime. Food, treats and drinks will be available at both Concessions and Leonardo’s Cafe. There will be themed events including a children’s parade! You’ll be able to meet and interact with our mascot, Radley Rex, and princesses like Little Mermaid, Ice Queen, Ice Princess and Tinker Fairy. We’re very excited about the live entertainment including musician Phil Baker, balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister and magician Travis Nye. Slime in the Jack’s Imagination Lab from 1:30-2:30 p.m. *Phil Baker will lead a children’s parade at noon, 1 and 2 p.m. in the third floor lobby

Expand Your Experience in our museums and Wells Fargo CineDome with paid museum admission/free with membership:

Special Visual Arts Center Activities Spin Art in the Raven Children’s Studio from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Special Kirby Science Discovery Center Activities Second floor: Balloon Drop at 12:30 p.m. Third floor: Pipestone Plinko Pig Facts at Avera Stage Science

Special Wells Fargo CineDome Movie Watch “America’s Musical Journey” narrated by Morgan Freeman at 11 a.m., 1 & 3 p.m.

We can’t wait to see you all at the Family Gras on Feb. 20th at the Washington Pavilion.

The mission of the Washington Pavilion is to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich our region by creating opportunities for all to explore and experience the arts and science. Our vision is to be the region’s premier arts and science destination, inspiring lifelong discovery and inclusive experiences. The Washington Pavilion is the region’s home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts, interactive science and educational opportunities.

The Washington Pavilion makes art and science part of the daily lives of thousands of people with programming from Broadway tours to intimate chamber recitals in two state-of-the-art theaters in the Husby Performing Arts Center; more than 100 hands-on interactive science exhibits in the Kirby Science Discovery Center; rotating educational and mission films in the unique Wells Fargo CineDome; and regional and national exhibits ranging from South Dakota artists to notable national and international artists in the Visual Arts Center. Additionally, the Washington Pavilion offers quality educational events and programs through the Community Learning Center and Graham Academy Preschool and delectable delights at Leonardo’s Café.

Face Masks Required per City of Sioux Falls Ordinance.