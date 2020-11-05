Washington Pavilion Provides Fun, Safe, and Free Family Events

Sponsored - The following content was created on behalf of Washington Pavilion and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Television or its editorial staff. To learn more about Washington Pavilion, visit Washington Pavilion online.

The Washington Pavilion is the region’s home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts, interactive science and educational opportunities.

We are very excited to launch a series of events as part of Sioux Falls Alive - a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls. Each week, the Washington Pavilion will host a FREE festival on Saturdays from 11a to 4p. These festivals will be fun, engaging, and most importantly, SAFE! We will host Saturday Free Festivals through the fall and holiday season. Bring the family, meet up with your friends, there’s something for EVERYONE to enjoy and do.

Fall Festivals

Scarecrow Festival - Nov 7 - Join us for the Scarecrow Festival featuring scarecrow-themed activities, fall treats and more!

Harvest Festival - Nov 14 - Join us for the Harvest Festival featuring themed activities, fall treats and more!

Holiday Festivals

Festival of Trees and Lights – November 28

Snowflake Festival – December 5

A Prairie Christmas - On Stage! – December 6

Festival of Holiday Traditions – December 12

Santa Festival – December 19

New Year’s Festival – December 26

The Washington Pavilion offer activities and programs for the whole family... there’s something for everyone!

• Delight in fall-themed arts, crafts and science projects for the kiddos

• Browse and shop the vendor fair - beauty, art, home décor, wellness and more

• Meet our loveable mascot, Radley Rex

• Take a family photo in front of our beautiful fall décor

• Buy delicious treats and beverages

• And more!

Face masks are expected.