Washington Pavilion: Providing Safe, Fun, Free Pavilion Carnival This Month

The Washington Pavilion Carnival is upon us, and we’d like to invite you all to come out and enjoy. Through a partnership with the City of Sioux Falls and Experience Sioux Falls, we’ve been able to create a series of events called, Sioux Falls Alive! These events are exciting and fun for the entire family! Our next event, the Pavilion Carnival, will be an exciting day of arts, crafts, games and MORE!

Pavilion Carnival January 23, 2021 | 11 a.m. - 3 p.m. Washington Pavilion Lobbies

We’ll have plenty of carnival-themed arts, crafts and games for the kiddos. Enjoy the true carnival experience with other games such as plinko, duck pond, ring toss and balloon darts. There will be fun creations from entertaining balloon enthusiast Mr. Twister! Interact with clowns, Bat Hero, Snow White and Sleeping Beauty characters. You’ll have a chance to meet our loveable mascot, Radley Rex as well. We will have delicious carnival treats and beverages to keep the family’s tummies from rumbling, PLUS there will be prizes and plenty more surprises!

You’ll be able to expand Your Experience and watch the movie “Into America’s Wild” at 11:30 a.m. and 2 p.m. in the Wells Fargo CineDome with paid museum admission/free with membership. We’ll have plenty representatives on hand to answer any questions you may have about purchasing memberships as well.

We can’t wait to see you all at the Pavilion Carnival on Jan 23rd at the Washington Pavilion.

The mission of the Washington Pavilion is to inspire, educate, entertain and enrich our region by creating opportunities for all to explore and experience the arts and science. Our vision is to be the region’s premier arts and science destination, inspiring lifelong discovery and inclusive experiences. The Washington Pavilion is the region’s home for the arts, entertainment and science. Located in a beautifully renovated historic building in downtown Sioux Falls, it is one of only a few facilities in the world to bring together under one roof the performing arts, visual arts, interactive science and educational opportunities.

The Washington Pavilion makes art and science part of the daily lives of thousands of people with programming from Broadway tours to intimate chamber recitals in two state-of-the-art theaters in the Husby Performing Arts Center; more than 100 hands-on interactive science exhibits in the Kirby Science Discovery Center; rotating educational and mission films in the unique Wells Fargo CineDome; and regional and national exhibits ranging from South Dakota artists to notable national and international artists in the Visual Arts Center. Additionally, the Washington Pavilion offers quality educational events and programs through the Community Learning Center and Graham Academy Preschool and delectable delights at Leonardo’s Café.

Face Masks Required per City of Sioux Falls Ordinance.