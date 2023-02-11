South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's game between the South Dakota Coyotes (11-13) and South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-5) squaring off at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has a projected final score of 65-62 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of South Dakota, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will begin at 2:00 PM ET on February 11.
In their most recent game on Saturday, the Coyotes suffered an 83-66 loss to North Dakota.
South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
South Dakota vs. South Dakota State Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 65, South Dakota State 62
South Dakota Schedule Analysis
- The Coyotes' signature win this season came in an 82-59 victory against the UMKC Kangaroos on December 19.
- The Coyotes have seven losses versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 16th-most in the nation.
South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 179) on December 21
- 71-67 on the road over Saint Louis (No. 200) on November 20
- 79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 212) on January 5
- 74-56 at home over Western Illinois (No. 239) on January 26
- 70-63 on the road over Omaha (No. 257) on January 21
South Dakota Performance Insights
- The Coyotes outscore opponents by two points per game (scoring 70.5 points per game to rank 86th in college basketball while giving up 68.5 per contest to rank 282nd in college basketball) and have a +47 scoring differential overall.
- In conference matchups, South Dakota averages more points per game (72.1) than its season average (70.5).
- The Coyotes are putting up 75.7 points per game this year when playing at home, which is 8.9 more points than they're averaging on the road (66.8).
- Defensively, South Dakota has been better at home this year, ceding 63.9 points per game, compared to 72.4 in road games.
- In their last 10 games, the Coyotes have been scoring 69.6 points per contest, an average that's a little lower than the 70.5 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
