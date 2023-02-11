South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 11
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:49 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Saturday's contest at Sanford Coyote Sports Center has the South Dakota Coyotes (11-13) matching up with the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (20-5) at 2:00 PM (on February 11). Our computer prediction projects a 65-62 victory for South Dakota, who is a slight favorite based on our model.
In their most recent outing on Saturday, the Jackrabbits earned an 82-54 victory over North Dakota State.
South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Game Info
- When: Saturday, February 11, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Sanford Coyote Sports Center in Vermillion, South Dakota
Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!
South Dakota State vs. South Dakota Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota 65, South Dakota State 62
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Jackrabbits defeated the Louisville Cardinals (No. 5 in our computer rankings) in a 65-55 win on November 21 -- their signature win of the season.
- Against Quadrant 1 opponents, the Jackrabbits are 3-4 (.429%) -- tied for the 34th-most wins.
- South Dakota State has tied for the 35th-most Quadrant 4 wins in the country (nine).
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 118-59 at home over South Dakota (No. 17) on January 14
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 42) on December 10
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 56) on December 3
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 74) on November 14
- 86-54 at home over UMKC (No. 118) on December 21
Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits' +361 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.5 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.1 points per game (29th in college basketball) while giving up 62.6 per outing (136th in college basketball).
- South Dakota State has averaged 8.4 more points in Summit games (85.5) than overall (77.1).
- At home, the Jackrabbits average 87.0 points per game. Away, they score 69.0.
- South Dakota State allows 63.4 points per game at home, and 60.3 on the road.
- While the Jackrabbits are averaging 77.1 points per game in 2022-23, they have improved that mark in their last 10 games, tallying 85.7 a contest.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.