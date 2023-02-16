The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-29) square off against the Washington Wizards (27-30) on February 16, 2023.

Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Timberwolves and Wizards.

Timberwolves vs. Wizards Game Info

When: Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBA League Pass

Timberwolves Stats Insights

The Timberwolves are shooting 49.3% from the field this season, 2.8 percentage points higher than the 46.5% the Wizards allow to opponents.

Minnesota is 25-16 when it shoots higher than 46.5% from the field.

The Timberwolves are the 27th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Wizards sit at 10th.

The 115.9 points per game the Timberwolves average are only 2.4 more points than the Wizards allow (113.5).

Minnesota has a 20-13 record when putting up more than 113.5 points.

Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison

The Timberwolves are putting up 117.5 points per game this season at home, which is 3.5 more points than they're averaging in road games (114).

In 2022-23, Minnesota is ceding 114.8 points per game in home games. When playing on the road, it is allowing 116.9.

In home games, the Timberwolves are making 1.6 more threes per game (12.7) than on the road (11.1). They also sport a higher three-point percentage at home (35.9%) compared to in away games (35.5%).

Timberwolves Injuries