Anthony Edwards will take the court for the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday at 8:00 PM ET, against the Washington Wizards.

Edwards put up 32 points in his previous game, which ended in a 124-121 win against the Mavericks.

In this piece we'll examine Edwards' stats and trends, helping you make good picks on prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Wizards

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.7 25.7 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.7 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.8 PRA 38.5 35.1 36.2 PR 34.5 30.6 31.4 3PM 2.5 2.7 2.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Edwards' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Wizards

This season, Anthony Edwards has made 9.0 field goals per game, which accounts for 20.9% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 2.7 threes per game, or 22.1% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the most possessions per game with 103.9. His opponents, the Wizards, have one of the slowest tempos with 101.5 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Wizards have given up 113.5 points per game, which is 16th-best in the league.

The Wizards are the 11th-ranked team in the NBA, conceding 42.8 rebounds per game.

Giving up 23.9 assists per game, the Wizards are the seventh-ranked team in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Wizards have given up 11.8 makes per game, 10th in the league.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Wizards

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/28/2022 37 29 8 2 1 0 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Edwards or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.