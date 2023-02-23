Thursday's contest between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-16) and South Dakota Coyotes (12-15) matching up at Mabee Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oral Roberts, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.

The Coyotes' last outing on Saturday ended in a 79-74 loss to Denver.

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Info

When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma

South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction

Prediction: Oral Roberts 77, South Dakota 73

South Dakota Schedule Analysis

The Coyotes registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 158 in our computer rankings, 71-67.

South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins

79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on January 5

101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 210) on December 21

58-56 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 228) on December 29

59-50 on the road over Denver (No. 265) on January 23

70-63 on the road over Omaha (No. 272) on January 21

South Dakota Performance Insights