South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - February 23
Published: Feb. 19, 2023 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Thursday's contest between the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (11-16) and South Dakota Coyotes (12-15) matching up at Mabee Center has a projected final score of 77-73 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Oral Roberts, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will tip off at 8:00 PM ET on February 23.
The Coyotes' last outing on Saturday ended in a 79-74 loss to Denver.
South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Thursday, February 23, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Mabee Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma
South Dakota vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: Oral Roberts 77, South Dakota 73
South Dakota Schedule Analysis
- The Coyotes registered their best win of the season on November 20, when they defeated the Saint Louis Billikens, who rank No. 158 in our computer rankings, 71-67.
South Dakota 2022-23 Best Wins
- 79-67 at home over North Dakota (No. 162) on January 5
- 101-57 at home over Oral Roberts (No. 210) on December 21
- 58-56 on the road over St. Thomas (No. 228) on December 29
- 59-50 on the road over Denver (No. 265) on January 23
- 70-63 on the road over Omaha (No. 272) on January 21
South Dakota Performance Insights
- The Coyotes put up 69.4 points per game (97th in college basketball) while allowing 68.3 per contest (276th in college basketball). They have a +31 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 1.1 points per game.
- In 2022-23, South Dakota has scored 70.0 points per game in Summit play, and 69.4 overall.
- At home the Coyotes are putting up 72.7 points per game, 5.9 more than they are averaging away (66.8).
- South Dakota is giving up fewer points at home (64.4 per game) than on the road (72.4).
- The Coyotes have played worse offensively over their past 10 games, tallying 65.7 points per contest, 3.7 fewer points their than season average of 69.4.
