The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Kyle Anderson, face off versus the Charlotte Hornets at 8:00 PM ET on Friday.

Anderson put up 18 points, eight assists and two steals in his previous game, which ended in a 114-106 loss versus the Wizards.

Let's break down the prop bets available for Anderson, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Kyle Anderson Prop Bets vs. the Hornets

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 11.5 8.6 10.6 Rebounds 5.5 4.7 4.8 Assists 4.5 4.1 4.4 PRA 21.5 17.4 19.8 PR 16.5 13.3 15.4 3PM 0.5 0.6 0.8



Kyle Anderson Insights vs. the Hornets

Anderson has taken 6.3 shots per game this season and made 3.1 per game, which account for 5.7% and 5.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's attempted 1.4 threes per game, or 3.3% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

The Timberwolves average the most possessions per game with 104. His opponents, the Hornets, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 11th with 101.3 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hornets are 28th in the NBA, conceding 118.9 points per game.

The Hornets are the worst squad in the NBA, allowing 46.7 rebounds per game.

The Hornets give up 26.6 assists per game, worst in the NBA.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Hornets are 26th in the NBA, giving up 13 makes per contest.

Kyle Anderson vs. the Hornets

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/25/2022 23 6 5 2 0 3 1

