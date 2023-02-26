Mike Conley plus his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates face off versus the Golden State Warriors at 7:30 PM ET on Sunday.

In a 121-113 loss to the Hornets (his last action) Conley put up 15 points.

Now let's dig into Conley's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Warriors

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 10.6 11.1 Rebounds 2.5 2.4 2.7 Assists 6.5 7.5 7.2 PRA 21.5 20.5 21 PR 14.5 13 13.8 3PM 1.5 1.8 1.5



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Warriors

Conley's Timberwolves average 104.1 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Warriors are one of the league's fastest, ranking sixth with 105.3 possessions per contest.

On defense, the Warriors have allowed 118.3 points per contest, which is 27th-best in the NBA.

On the glass, the Warriors have given up 44.1 rebounds per game, which puts them 19th in the league.

Conceding 25.7 assists per game, the Warriors are the 18th-ranked team in the NBA.

The Warriors are the 23rd-ranked team in the league at allowing threes, giving up 12.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Warriors

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 12/28/2022 32 5 2 10 1 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.