The Minnesota Timberwolves, Anthony Edwards included, face the Los Angeles Clippers on Tuesday at 10:00 PM ET.

Edwards, in his previous game (February 26 loss against the Warriors) put up 12 points, seven assists, two steals and two blocks.

Below, we dig into Edwards' stats and trends to help you pick out the top prop bets.

Anthony Edwards Prop Bets vs. the Clippers

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 28.5 24.7 24.0 Rebounds 5.5 5.9 5.0 Assists 4.5 4.5 4.5 PRA 38.5 35.1 33.5 PR 33.5 30.6 29 3PM 2.5 2.7 1.9



Looking to bet on one or more of Anthony Edwards' player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Anthony Edwards Insights vs. the Clippers

Edwards has taken 19.5 shots per game this season and made 9.0 per game, which account for 22.4% and 20.9%, respectively, of his team's total.

Edwards is averaging 7.3 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 21.7% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Edwards' opponents, the Clippers, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 10th in the NBA with 100.9 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average the most possessions per game with 104.1.

Defensively, the Clippers are 11th in the NBA, conceding 112.5 points per contest.

On the glass, the Clippers are 13th in the league, conceding 43.1 rebounds per game.

The Clippers are the 11th-ranked squad in the league, giving up 24.8 assists per game.

Conceding 12.3 made 3-pointers per contest, the Clippers are the 16th-ranked team in the NBA.

Anthony Edwards vs. the Clippers

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 1/6/2023 23 5 3 5 0 1 0 12/14/2022 37 19 7 3 2 1 2

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Edwards or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.