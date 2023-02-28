The Minnesota Timberwolves (31-32) are underdogs (+6) as they try to break a three-game losing streak when they visit the Los Angeles Clippers (33-30) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, February 28, 2023 at Crypto.com Arena. The game airs on TNT and BSSC.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, February 28, 2023

Tuesday, February 28, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: TNT and BSSC

TNT and BSSC Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Clippers Score Prediction

Prediction: Clippers 116 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Clippers

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 6)

Timberwolves (+ 6) Pick OU: Under (233.5)



The Clippers (31-32-0 ATS) have covered the spread 49.2% of the time, 4.8% more often than the Timberwolves (28-33-2) this season.

When the spread is set as 6 or more this season, Los Angeles (7-9) covers a higher percentage of those games when it is the favorite (43.8%) than Minnesota (3-5) does as the underdog (37.5%).

Minnesota and its opponents have gone over the point total 44.4% of the time this season (28 out of 63). That's less often than Los Angeles and its opponents have (29 out of 63).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Clippers are 26-12, while the Timberwolves are 15-17 as moneyline underdogs.

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

At 115.5 points scored per game and 115.7 points conceded, Minnesota is 10th in the league on offense and 19th defensively.

The Timberwolves are 11th in the NBA in assists (25.5 per game) in 2022-23.

With 12.0 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.6% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 16th and 18th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 61.4% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.6% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 72% of Minnesota's buckets have been 2-pointers, and 28% have been 3-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.