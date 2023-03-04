Saturday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-5) and Saint Thomas Tommies (13-16) matching up at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 79-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Dakota State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on March 4.

In their last time out, the Jackrabbits won on Saturday 92-67 against Oral Roberts.

South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Game Info

When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Use this link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch college hoops and other live sports without cable!

South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 79, St. Thomas 54

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

When the Jackrabbits beat the Louisville Cardinals, the No. 28 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-55 on November 21, it was their season's signature victory.

South Dakota State has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 65) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 163) on February 2

105-72 at home over North Dakota (No. 163) on January 7

Watch college hoops all season on all your devices without cable with a seven-day free trial on fuboTV!

South Dakota State Performance Insights