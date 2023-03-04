South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 4, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday's game between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (25-5) and Saint Thomas Tommies (13-16) matching up at Denny Sanford Premier Center has a projected final score of 79-54 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of heavily favored South Dakota State, so expect a one-sided matchup. The game will tip off at 1:30 PM ET on March 4.
In their last time out, the Jackrabbits won on Saturday 92-67 against Oral Roberts.
South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 4, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
South Dakota State vs. St. Thomas Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 79, St. Thomas 54
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- When the Jackrabbits beat the Louisville Cardinals, the No. 28 team in our computer rankings, by a score of 65-55 on November 21, it was their season's signature victory.
- South Dakota State has 15 wins versus Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 17th-most in the nation.
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 44) on November 14
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 53) on December 3
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 65) on December 10
- 75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 163) on February 2
- 105-72 at home over North Dakota (No. 163) on January 7
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits are outscoring opponents by 17.7 points per game with a +532 scoring differential overall. They put up 78.4 points per game (16th in college basketball) and give up 60.7 per contest (80th in college basketball).
- South Dakota State is tallying 85.4 points per game this year in conference contests, which is 7 more points per game than its season average (78.4).
- The Jackrabbits are putting up 86.6 points per game this year at home, which is 13.1 more points than they're averaging on the road (73.5).
- Defensively South Dakota State has been worse in home games this year, ceding 60.6 points per game, compared to 59 in away games.
- The Jackrabbits have seen an uptick in scoring lately, putting up 83.7 points per game in their last 10 outings, 5.3 points more than the 78.4 they've scored this season.
