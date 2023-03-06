South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament
Published: Mar. 6, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Monday's contest that pits the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (26-5) against the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles (12-18) at Denny Sanford Premier Center is expected to be a one-sided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 86-64 in favor of South Dakota State, who is heavily favored by our model. Game time is at 1:30 PM ET on March 6.
Their last time out, the Jackrabbits won on Saturday 87-59 against St. Thomas.
South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Game Info
- When: Monday, March 6, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
South Dakota State vs. Oral Roberts Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 86, Oral Roberts 64
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- The Jackrabbits registered their best win of the season on November 21, when they secured a 65-55 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.
- Against Quadrant 4 opponents, South Dakota State is 16-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 14th-most wins.
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 14
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 71) on December 10
- 75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 169) on February 2
- 105-72 at home over North Dakota (No. 169) on January 7
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits average 78.7 points per game (14th in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per outing (79th in college basketball). They have a +560 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 18.1 points per game.
- South Dakota State's offense has been better in Summit games this season, posting 85.4 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 78.7 PPG.
- In home games, the Jackrabbits are posting 13.1 more points per game (86.6) than they are when playing on the road (73.5).
- South Dakota State is allowing 60.6 points per game at home. On the road, it is allowing 59.0.
- The Jackrabbits have been putting up 85.0 points per game in their last 10 times on the court, an average that's slightly higher than the 78.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
