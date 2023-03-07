How to Watch Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) on TV or Live Stream - WCC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 2:24 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The No. 2 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs (27-5, 14-2 WCC) is set to square off against the top-seeded Saint Mary's Gaels (26-6, 14-2 WCC) in the WCC Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket on the line. The matchup on Tuesday at Orleans Arena starts at 9:00 PM.
Gonzaga vs. Saint Mary's (CA) Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Orleans Arena in Paradise, Nevada
- TV: ESPN
Gonzaga Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs are shooting 52.7% from the field this season, 11.7 percentage points higher than the 41% the Gaels allow to opponents.
- Gonzaga is 26-3 when it shoots higher than 41% from the field.
- The Gaels are the 113th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Bulldogs sit at 69th.
- The 87.8 points per game the Bulldogs put up are 28.2 more points than the Gaels give up (59.6).
- Gonzaga has a 26-5 record when scoring more than 59.6 points.
Saint Mary's (CA) Stats Insights
- Saint Mary's (CA) has put together a 15-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 44.7% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 122nd.
- The Gaels' 72 points per game are only 1.6 fewer points than the 73.6 the Bulldogs give up.
- Saint Mary's (CA) has a 25-6 record when giving up fewer than 87.8 points.
Gonzaga Home & Away Comparison
- Gonzaga is scoring 92.9 points per game in home games. On the road, it is averaging 84.8 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Bulldogs are allowing nine fewer points per game (69.4) than in road games (78.4).
- At home, Gonzaga is averaging 0.2 fewer treys per game (7.4) than when playing on the road (7.6). It also owns a lower three-point percentage at home (37.1%) compared to in away games (40%).
Saint Mary's (CA) Home & Away Comparison
- At home Saint Mary's (CA) is putting up 74.8 points per game, 4.8 more than it is averaging away (70).
- The Gaels concede 57.4 points per game at home, and 62.9 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, Saint Mary's (CA) knocks down more 3-pointers away (9.1 per game) than at home (7.9), and shoots a higher percentage away (40.1%) than at home (38%).
Gonzaga Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/25/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 77-68
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|3/1/2023
|Chicago State
|W 104-65
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|3/6/2023
|San Francisco
|W 84-73
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|-
|Orleans Arena
Saint Mary's (CA) Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|2/23/2023
|Pacific
|W 83-52
|McKeon Pavilion
|2/25/2023
|@ Gonzaga
|L 77-68
|McCarthey Athletic Center
|3/6/2023
|BYU
|W 76-69
|Orleans Arena
|3/7/2023
|Gonzaga
|-
|Orleans Arena
