South Dakota State vs. Omaha Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - Summit Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 7, 2023 at 7:41 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the Omaha Mavericks (15-16) at Denny Sanford Premier Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-56 and heavily favors South Dakota State to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 7.
The Jackrabbits head into this contest after an 87-60 victory against Oral Roberts on Monday.
South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota
South Dakota State vs. Omaha Score Prediction
- Prediction: South Dakota State 82, Omaha 56
South Dakota State Schedule Analysis
- On November 21, the Jackrabbits registered their best win of the season, a 65-55 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.
- When facing Quadrant 4 teams, South Dakota State is 17-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.
South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 65-55 over Louisville (No. 20) on November 21
- 63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 14
- 80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3
- 82-78 over Kansas State (No. 71) on December 10
- 75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 170) on February 2
South Dakota State Performance Insights
- The Jackrabbits' +587 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 18.4 points per game) is a result of scoring 79 points per game (13th in college basketball) while allowing 60.6 per outing (80th in college basketball).
- In conference action, South Dakota State puts up more points per contest (85.4) than its overall average (79).
- In home games, the Jackrabbits are putting up 13.1 more points per game (86.6) than they are in road games (73.5).
- South Dakota State is allowing 60.6 points per game when playing at home. When playing on the road, it is allowing 59.
- The Jackrabbits have been scoring 83.8 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's slightly higher than the 79 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 season.
