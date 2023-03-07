Tuesday's contest between the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (27-5) and the Omaha Mavericks (15-16) at Denny Sanford Premier Center is expected to be a lopsided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 82-56 and heavily favors South Dakota State to come out on top. Game time is at 2:00 PM ET on March 7.

The Jackrabbits head into this contest after an 87-60 victory against Oral Roberts on Monday.

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Game Info

When: Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Tuesday, March 7, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Denny Sanford Premier Center in Sioux Falls, South Dakota

South Dakota State vs. Omaha Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 82, Omaha 56

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On November 21, the Jackrabbits registered their best win of the season, a 65-55 victory over the Louisville Cardinals, who are a top 50 team (No. 20), according to our computer rankings.

When facing Quadrant 4 teams, South Dakota State is 17-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most victories.

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 20) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 45) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 71) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 170) on February 2

South Dakota State Performance Insights