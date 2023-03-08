UNLV vs. Wyoming Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - MWC Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 8, 2023 at 3:39 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's contest between the UNLV Lady Rebels (30-2) and the Wyoming Cowgirls (22-9) at Thomas & Mack Center has a projected final score of 70-62 based on our computer prediction, with a favored UNLV squad coming out on top. Tipoff is at 10:00 PM ET on March 8.
Last time out, the Lady Rebels won on Tuesday 71-68 against San Diego State.
UNLV vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: CBS Sports Network
UNLV vs. Wyoming Score Prediction
- Prediction: UNLV 70, Wyoming 62
UNLV Schedule Analysis
- The Lady Rebels picked up their signature win of the season on November 27, when they claimed a 73-66 victory over the Illinois State Redbirds, who rank inside the top 100 (No. 75) in our computer rankings.
- UNLV has tied for the 17th-most Quadrant 2 wins in the country (six).
- Against Quadrant 3 teams, the Lady Rebels are 9-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 11th-most wins.
- UNLV has tied for the 31st-most Quadrant 4 wins in the nation (14).
UNLV 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-66 at home over Illinois State (No. 75) on November 27
- 76-70 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on January 7
- 71-68 over San Diego State (No. 85) on March 7
- 65-59 at home over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 25
- 71-57 on the road over Wyoming (No. 88) on January 19
Wyoming Schedule Analysis
- Against the San Diego State Aztecs, a top 100 team in our computer rankings, the Cowgirls notched their signature win of the season on February 18, a 70-58 road victory.
- Wyoming has tied for the 41st-most Quadrant 2 losses in the country (five).
- Based on the RPI, the Lady Rebels have nine wins versus Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 11th-most in the country.
Wyoming 2022-23 Best Wins
- 70-58 on the road over San Diego State (No. 85) on February 18
- 65-56 over Colorado State (No. 91) on March 7
- 76-60 at home over Colorado State (No. 91) on February 25
- 78-69 at home over New Mexico (No. 101) on January 5
- 67-59 at home over Montana State (No. 113) on December 2
UNLV Performance Insights
- The Lady Rebels' +477 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 14.9 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.4 points per game (20th in college basketball) while giving up 62.5 per contest (127th in college basketball).
- UNLV's offense has been less effective in MWC action this season, putting up 76.9 points per contest, compared to its overall average of 77.4 PPG.
- When playing at home, the Lady Rebels are averaging 3.6 more points per game (78.9) than they are on the road (75.3).
- Defensively, UNLV has played better at home this year, ceding 60.5 points per game, compared to 65.8 in road games.
- The Lady Rebels have seen an increase in scoring recently, racking up 78.5 points per game in their last 10 outings, 1.1 points more than the 77.4 they've scored this year.
Wyoming Performance Insights
- The Cowgirls are outscoring opponents by 7.4 points per game, with a +229 scoring differential overall. They put up 65.8 points per game (167th in college basketball) and give up 58.4 per contest (42nd in college basketball).
- Wyoming scores more in conference play (67.3 points per game) than overall (65.8).
- At home, the Cowgirls score 70.0 points per game. Away, they score 60.4.
- Wyoming is giving up fewer points at home (56.7 per game) than away (61.5).
- The Cowgirls are scoring 68.9 points per contest over their past 10 games, compared to their season average of 65.8.
