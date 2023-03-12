How to Watch the Towson vs. Monmouth Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the CAA Tournament Championship
Published: Mar. 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
The top-seeded Towson Tigers (21-10) is set to face off against the No. 7 seed Monmouth Hawks (17-15) in the CAA Tournament Championship with an automatic berth in the NCAA Tournament bracket up for grabs. The contest on Sunday at SECU Arena begins at 2:00 PM.
Towson Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: SECU Arena in Towson, Maryland
Towson vs. Monmouth Scoring Comparison
- The Hawks' 63.6 points per game are just 1.0 fewer point than the 64.6 the Tigers allow.
- When it scores more than 64.6 points, Monmouth is 9-4.
- Towson's record is 13-2 when it gives up fewer than 63.6 points.
- The Tigers score 70.1 points per game, 6.7 more points than the 63.4 the Hawks allow.
- Towson has a 17-4 record when scoring more than 63.4 points.
- Monmouth has a 13-11 record when allowing fewer than 70.1 points.
Towson Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Elon
|W 70-63
|SECU Arena
|3/10/2023
|Hampton
|W 87-65
|SECU Arena
|3/11/2023
|William & Mary
|W 76-59
|SECU Arena
|3/12/2023
|Monmouth
|-
|SECU Arena
Monmouth Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/9/2023
|Charleston (SC)
|W 69-54
|SECU Arena
|3/10/2023
|Drexel
|W 65-59
|SECU Arena
|3/11/2023
|Northeastern
|W 73-60
|SECU Arena
|3/12/2023
|Towson
|-
|SECU Arena
