Two teams at opposite ends of the Western Conference standings will clash when the fourth-place Minnesota Wild (38-21-7) visit the 13th-place Arizona Coyotes (23-32-11) on Sunday, March 12 at Mullett Arena.

You can see the Coyotes-Wild matchup on ESPN+, BSAZ, BSN, and BSWI.

Wild Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Sunday, March 12, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSAZ, BSN, and BSWI

ESPN+, BSAZ, BSN, and BSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on fuboTV!

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Mullett Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Watch live sports and more without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Wild vs. Coyotes Head-to-Head

Date Home Away Result 2/6/2023 Coyotes Wild 3-2 ARI 1/14/2023 Wild Coyotes 2-1 MIN 11/27/2022 Wild Coyotes 4-3 MIN

Wild Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Wild are one of the stingiest units in NHL play, conceding 169 total goals (2.6 per game) to rank third.

The Wild rank 25th in the NHL with 184 goals scored (2.8 per game).

In their past 10 matchups, the Wild have gone 8-0-2 to earn 80.0% of the possible points.

Defensively, the Wild have given up 11 goals (1.1 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have scored 23 goals over that span.

Wild Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Kirill Kaprizov 65 39 35 74 52 48 40% Mats Zuccarello 64 21 40 61 38 39 39.2% Joel Eriksson Ek 66 22 26 48 9 38 47.7% Matthew Boldy 66 18 26 44 33 44 57.3% Marcus Johansson 65 14 17 31 24 24 42.6%

Coyotes Stats & Trends

The Coyotes give up 3.5 goals per game (230 in total), 24th in the league.

With 180 goals (2.7 per game), the Coyotes have the NHL's 26th-ranked offense.

Over the last 10 contests, the Coyotes have secured 60.0% of the possible points with a 4-4-2 record.

Defensively, the Coyotes have given up 36 goals (3.6 per game) in those 10 matchups.

They have put up 31 goals over that time.

Coyotes Key Players