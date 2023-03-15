The Minnesota Timberwolves (35-34) are 5.5-point underdogs as they look to end a four-game home losing streak when they take on the Boston Celtics (47-22) on Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at Target Center. The game airs at 8:00 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSN. The matchup's over/under is set at 233.5.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Odds & Info

When: Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, March 15, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV: NBCS-BOS and BSN

Favorite Spread Over/Under Celtics -5.5 233.5

Timberwolves Betting Records & Stats

Minnesota has played 31 games this season that finished with a combined score higher than 233.5 points.

Minnesota has a 231.4-point average over/under in its outings this season, 2.1 fewer points than this game's point total.

Minnesota's ATS record is 31-37-0 this season.

The Timberwolves have won in 18, or 51.4%, of the 35 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Minnesota has a record of 2-7, a 22.2% win rate, when it is set as the underdog by +180 or more by oddsmakers this season.

Minnesota has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Over/Under Stats

Celtics vs Timberwolves Total Facts Games Over 233.5 % of Games Over 233.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Celtics 30 43.5% 117.7 233.4 112.3 228 227.3 Timberwolves 31 44.9% 115.7 233.4 115.7 228 231.1

Additional Timberwolves Insights & Trends

Minnesota is 5-5 against the spread and 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.

The Timberwolves have hit the over in four of their last 10 outings.

Against the spread, Minnesota has had better results on the road (16-17-0) than at home (15-20-0).

The Timberwolves score an average of 115.7 points per game, only 3.4 more points than the 112.3 the Celtics give up to opponents.

Minnesota has put together a 22-16 ATS record and a 24-15 overall record in games it scores more than 112.3 points.

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Betting Splits

Celtics and Timberwolves Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Celtics 36-33 19-24 36-33 Timberwolves 31-37 8-6 31-38

Timberwolves vs. Celtics Point Insights

Scoring Insights Celtics Timberwolves 117.7 Points Scored (PG) 115.7 4 NBA Rank (PPG) 10 27-15 ATS Record Scoring AVG+ 22-16 36-6 Overall Record Scoring AVG+ 24-15 112.3 Points Allowed (PG) 115.7 8 NBA Rank (PAPG) 18 26-14 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 22-18 31-9 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 28-13

