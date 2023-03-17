The Chicago Bulls (31-37) are slightly favored (by 2.5 points) to break a three-game home losing streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-35) on Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Game Info & Odds

Date: Friday, March 17, 2023

Friday, March 17, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSN

NBCS-CHI and BSN Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Timberwolves vs. Bulls Score Prediction

Prediction: Bulls 116 - Timberwolves 112

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Bulls

Pick ATS: Bulls (- 2.5)

Bulls (- 2.5) Pick OU: Over (225)



The Bulls (34-34-0 ATS) have covered the spread 50% of the time, 2.9% more often than the Timberwolves (33-35-2) this year.

When the spread is set as 2.5 or more this season, Chicago (12-14) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (46.2%) than Minnesota (18-11) does as the underdog (62.1%).

When it comes to eclipsing the total in 2022-23, Chicago does it less often (41.2% of the time) than Minnesota (44.3%).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Bulls are 16-14, a better tally than the Timberwolves have put up (18-18) as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked squad in the league (115.5 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (115.6 points allowed per game).

The Timberwolves are eighth in the league in assists (25.7 per game) in 2022-23.

At 12 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 16th and 16th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.

In 2022-23, Minnesota has attempted 61.5% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.5% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 71.9% of Minnesota's baskets have been 2-pointers, and 28.1% have been 3-pointers.

