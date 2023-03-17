A first-round NCAA Tournament matchup will see the 11th-seeded NC State Wolf Pack (23-10) take the court as 5.5-point underdogs against the No. 6 seed Creighton Bluejays (21-12) on Friday at Ball Arena. The contest begins at 4:00 PM on TNT. Here's what you need to know when filling out your brackets for this 6-11 matchup. The matchup has an over/under set at 149.5 points.

Creighton vs. NC State Odds & Info

  • Date: Friday, March 17, 2023
  • Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV: TNT
  • Where: Denver, Colorado
  • Venue: Ball Arena
Favorite Spread Over/Under
Creighton -5.5 149.5

Creighton vs NC State Betting Records & Stats

  • The Bluejays are 13-15-0 against the spread this season.
  • This season, Creighton has won 12 of its 15 games, or 80%, when favored by at least -225 on the moneyline.
  • The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Bluejays.
  • NC State has gone 15-14-0 ATS this season.
  • This season, the Wolf Pack have been victorious one time in five chances when named as an underdog of at least +180 or worse on the moneyline.
  • NC State has an implied victory probability of 35.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Creighton vs. NC State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total
Creighton 12 42.9% 76.6 154.8 68.5 139.3 145.3
NC State 11 37.9% 78.2 154.8 70.8 139.3 147.7

Additional Creighton vs NC State Insights & Trends

  • Creighton has a 4-6 record against the spread while finishing 6-4 overall in its past 10 contests.
  • Five of Bluejays' past 10 outings have gone over the total.
  • NC State has a 5-5 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall in its last 10 games.
  • The Wolf Pack have hit the over in four of their last 10 games.
  • The 76.6 points per game the Bluejays average are 5.8 more points than the Wolf Pack allow (70.8).
  • Creighton is 10-8 against the spread and 17-6 overall when scoring more than 70.8 points.
  • The Wolf Pack score an average of 78.2 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 68.5 the Bluejays allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 68.5 points, NC State is 13-10 against the spread and 22-5 overall.

Creighton vs. NC State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 5.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
Creighton 13-15-0 8-9 12-16-0
NC State 15-14-0 3-2 15-14-0

Creighton vs. NC State Home/Away Splits

Creighton NC State
13-2 Home Record 15-2
5-6 Away Record 4-6
5-8-0 Home ATS Record 6-8-0
4-5-0 Away ATS Record 5-5-0
79.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 83.3
72.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.7
4-9-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 9-5-0
4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 3-7-0

