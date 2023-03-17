How to Watch Miami vs. Drake on TV or Live Stream - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 7:16 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
The No. 5 Miami Hurricanes (25-7) and the No. 12 Drake Bulldogs (27-7) battle on Friday to fight for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 7:25 PM.
Miami vs. Drake Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 7:25 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- TV: TBS
Miami Stats Insights
- The Hurricanes are shooting 48.6% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.8% the Bulldogs allow to opponents.
- Miami has a 22-4 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 40.8% from the field.
- The Bulldogs are the 76th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Hurricanes sit at 172nd.
- The 79.4 points per game the Hurricanes put up are 15.5 more points than the Bulldogs give up (63.9).
- Miami is 24-6 when scoring more than 63.9 points.
Drake Stats Insights
- The Bulldogs' 47% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Hurricanes have allowed to their opponents (45%).
- This season, Drake has a 16-1 record in games the team collectively shoots above 45% from the field.
- The Hurricanes are the rebounding team in the country, the Bulldogs rank 288th.
- The Bulldogs put up an average of 75.3 points per game, just 3.2 more points than the 72.1 the Hurricanes give up.
- Drake has a 22-5 record when giving up fewer than 79.4 points.
Miami Home & Away Comparison
- Miami posts 83.4 points per game when playing at home, compared to 75.2 points per game in road games, a difference of 8.2 points per contest.
- The Hurricanes are surrendering 72.9 points per game this year at home, which is 3.9 more points than they're allowing away from home (69).
- In terms of three-point shooting, Miami has performed better at home this year, sinking 8.3 threes per game with a 39.3% three-point percentage, compared to 7.2 threes per game and a 35.3% three-point percentage on the road.
Drake Home & Away Comparison
- Drake scores 80.3 points per game at home, and 72.5 on the road.
- At home, the Bulldogs concede 61.9 points per game. On the road, they allow 69.6.
- At home, Drake sinks 8.5 3-pointers per game, one more than it averages on the road (7.5). However, its 3-point shooting percentage is lower at home (36%) than on the road (38%).
Miami Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|Pittsburgh
|W 78-76
|Watsco Center
|3/9/2023
|Wake Forest
|W 74-72
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/10/2023
|Duke
|L 85-78
|Greensboro Coliseum
|3/17/2023
|Drake
|-
|MVP Arena
Drake Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/3/2023
|Murray State
|W 74-62
|Enterprise Center
|3/4/2023
|Southern Illinois
|W 65-52
|Enterprise Center
|3/5/2023
|Bradley
|W 77-51
|Enterprise Center
|3/17/2023
|Miami
|-
|MVP Arena
