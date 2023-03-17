Top Players to Watch: Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson - First Round
The Purdue Boilermakers (29-5) and the Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (20-15) are slated to meet in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Friday at Nationwide Arena, with a tip-off time of 6:50 PM ET. When these two squads hit the floor, Zach Edey and Demetre Roberts are two players to watch.
In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup on TNT.
How to Watch Purdue vs. Fairleigh Dickinson
- Game Day: Friday, March 17
- Game Time: 6:50 PM ET
- Arena: Nationwide Arena
- Location: Columbus, Ohio
- TV: TNT
Purdue's Last Game
In its most recent game, Purdue topped Penn State on Sunday, 67-65. Edey scored a team-high 30 points (and chipped in one assist and 13 rebounds).
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach Edey
|30
|13
|1
|0
|0
|0
|David Jenkins Jr.
|11
|1
|2
|0
|0
|3
|Mason Gillis
|10
|6
|3
|0
|0
|2
Fairleigh Dickinson's Last Game
Fairleigh Dickinson was victorious in its previous game against Texas Southern, 84-61, on Wednesday. Ansley Almonor was its top scorer with 23 points.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Ansley Almonor
|23
|8
|0
|0
|0
|5
|Joe Munden Jr.
|17
|4
|0
|3
|0
|1
|Demetre Roberts
|15
|1
|4
|2
|0
|2
Purdue Players to Watch
Edey posts 22.3 points and 12.8 rebounds per game -- both team highs. He is also posting 1.5 assists, shooting 60.6% from the field.
Braden Smith is tops on the Boilermakers at 4.3 assists per contest, while also posting 4.2 rebounds and 9.8 points.
Fletcher Loyer averages 10.9 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, shooting 36.6% from the floor and 32.4% from beyond the arc with 1.6 made 3-pointers per contest.
Caleb Furst is averaging 5.6 points, 0.7 assists and 4.7 rebounds per game.
Ethan Morton is putting up 3.9 points, 2.5 assists and 3 rebounds per game.
Fairleigh Dickinson Players to Watch
Grant Singleton is putting up 14.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists per contest, making 46.2% of his shots from the floor and 38.2% from 3-point range, with 2.2 triples per game.
Almonor gives the Knights 14.1 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.4 assists per game. He also delivers 0.5 steals and 0.7 blocked shots.
Sean Moore is averaging 6.7 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1 assists per contest, making 47.2% of his shots from the floor.
Joe Munden Jr. is posting a team-leading 4.9 rebounds per game. And he is delivering 10.6 points and 1 assists, making 47.4% of his shots from the floor.
Purdue Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Zach Edey
|22
|12
|1.9
|0.1
|1.9
|0
|Braden Smith
|11
|3.6
|4.2
|1.3
|0.2
|1.1
|Brandon Newman
|6.8
|3.6
|1.6
|1.3
|0.2
|1
|Mason Gillis
|7.2
|4.5
|1.2
|0.1
|0
|0.9
|Fletcher Loyer
|7.3
|1.8
|2.5
|0.4
|0
|0.8
Fairleigh Dickinson Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Demetre Roberts
|16.4
|3.1
|4
|0.9
|0.1
|1.4
|Grant Singleton
|12.4
|4.4
|3.8
|1.8
|0
|1.3
|Ansley Almonor
|14.2
|5.1
|1
|0.5
|0.7
|2.5
|Sean Moore
|10.9
|3.6
|1.4
|1.5
|0.9
|1.1
|Joe Munden Jr.
|9.2
|5.3
|1.5
|0.6
|0.1
|0.5
