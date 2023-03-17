Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NCAA Tournament First Round
The No. 5 seed Saint Mary's Gaels (26-7) will try to beat the No. 12 seed VCU Rams (27-7) in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday at MVP Arena. This contest tips off at 2:00 PM.
In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Game Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York
- How to Watch on TV: TBS
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Saint Mary's (CA) Moneyline
|VCU Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-4.5)
|122.5
|-185
|+155
|DraftKings
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-4)
|122
|-190
|+160
|PointsBet
|Saint Mary's (CA) (-3.5)
|123.5
|-175
|+145
Saint Mary's (CA) vs. VCU Betting Trends
- Saint Mary's (CA) has covered 17 times in 32 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Gaels and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 15 out of 32 times this season.
- VCU is 17-15-2 ATS this season.
- The Rams and their opponents have combined to go over the point total 14 out of 34 times this season.
Saint Mary's (CA) Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +5000
- Saint Mary's (CA) is 16th-best in college basketball in terms of its odds to win the national championship (+5000), much lower than according to the computer rankings (10th-best).
- The Gaels' national championship odds have jumped from +15000 at the start of the season to +5000, the 42nd-biggest change among all teams.
- With odds of +5000, Saint Mary's (CA) has been given a 2% chance of winning the national championship.
VCU Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +50000
- The Rams were +20000 to win the national championship at the start of the season, and have now dropped to +50000, which is the 19th-biggest change in the country.
- The implied probability of VCU winning the national championship, based on its +50000 moneyline odds, is 0.2%.
