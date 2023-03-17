Friday's contest at Cassell Coliseum has the South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) taking on the USC Trojans (21-9) at 8:00 PM ET (on March 17). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 66-64 win for South Dakota State, so expect a competitive matchup.

The Jackrabbits won their most recent game 93-51 against Omaha on Tuesday.

South Dakota State vs. USC Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia How to Watch on TV: ESPNews

South Dakota State vs. USC Score Prediction

Prediction: South Dakota State 66, USC 64

South Dakota State Schedule Analysis

On November 21 versus the Louisville Cardinals, who rank inside the top 50 (No. 19) in our computer rankings, the Jackrabbits registered their signature win of the season, a 65-55 victory at a neutral site.

South Dakota State has tied for the 11th-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (18).

South Dakota State 2022-23 Best Wins

65-55 over Louisville (No. 19) on November 21

63-62 at home over Mississippi State (No. 46) on November 14

80-69 at home over Northern Iowa (No. 50) on December 3

82-78 over Kansas State (No. 74) on December 10

75-57 on the road over North Dakota (No. 171) on February 2

South Dakota State Performance Insights