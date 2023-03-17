How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. USC Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 17, 2023 at 8:13 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The No. 8 USC Trojans (21-9) and the No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) battle on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 8:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
South Dakota State vs. USC Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits' 79.4 points per game are 24.6 more points than the 54.8 the Trojans give up.
- When it scores more than 54.8 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.
- USC has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.4 points.
- The Trojans record 64.4 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 60.3 the Jackrabbits give up.
- USC has a 15-3 record when scoring more than 60.3 points.
- When South Dakota State allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 19-2.
- This season the Trojans are shooting 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.
- The Jackrabbits shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Trojans concede.
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/4/2023
|St. Thomas
|W 87-59
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 87-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|Omaha
|W 93-51
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
