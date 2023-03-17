The No. 8 USC Trojans (21-9) and the No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) battle on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 8:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

South Dakota State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits' 79.4 points per game are 24.6 more points than the 54.8 the Trojans give up.
  • When it scores more than 54.8 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.
  • USC has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.4 points.
  • The Trojans record 64.4 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 60.3 the Jackrabbits give up.
  • USC has a 15-3 record when scoring more than 60.3 points.
  • When South Dakota State allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 19-2.
  • This season the Trojans are shooting 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.
  • The Jackrabbits shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Trojans concede.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/4/2023 St. Thomas W 87-59 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 Omaha W 93-51 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/17/2023 USC - Cassell Coliseum

