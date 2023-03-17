The No. 8 USC Trojans (21-9) and the No. 9 South Dakota State Jackrabbits (28-5) battle on Friday to compete for a spot in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. The opening round matchup tips off at 8:00 PM.

South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia

Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia TV: ESPN

South Dakota State vs. USC Scoring Comparison

The Jackrabbits' 79.4 points per game are 24.6 more points than the 54.8 the Trojans give up.

When it scores more than 54.8 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.

USC has a 21-5 record when its opponents score fewer than 79.4 points.

The Trojans record 64.4 points per game, only 4.1 more points than the 60.3 the Jackrabbits give up.

USC has a 15-3 record when scoring more than 60.3 points.

When South Dakota State allows fewer than 64.4 points, it is 19-2.

This season the Trojans are shooting 34% from the field, 5.1% lower than the Jackrabbits concede.

The Jackrabbits shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.9% higher than the Trojans concede.

