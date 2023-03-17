The No. 13 Iona Gaels (27-7) are aiming to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament when they take on the No. 4 UConn Huskies (25-8) on Friday. This 4-13 matchup in the West Region bracket is scheduled for 4:30 PM.

UConn vs. Iona Game Info

When: Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET

Friday, March 17, 2023 at 4:30 PM ET Where: MVP Arena in Albany, New York

MVP Arena in Albany, New York TV: TBS

UConn Stats Insights

The Huskies are shooting 46% from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points higher than the 40.9% the Gaels allow to opponents.

In games UConn shoots higher than 40.9% from the field, it is 20-4 overall.

The Gaels are the 81st-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Huskies sit at 13th.

The Huskies average 78.5 points per game, 13.5 more points than the 65 the Gaels give up.

When UConn totals more than 65 points, it is 23-5.

Iona Stats Insights

The Gaels have shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 5.1 percentage points greater than the 41% shooting opponents of the Huskies have averaged.

Iona is 21-3 when it shoots better than 41% from the field.

The Huskies are the rebounding team in the nation, the Gaels rank 39th.

The Gaels put up 11.4 more points per game (76.4) than the Huskies give up (65).

Iona is 24-2 when allowing fewer than 78.5 points.

UConn Home & Away Comparison

UConn posts 83.3 points per game at home, compared to 70.1 points per game in road games, a difference of 13.2 points per contest.

The Huskies are ceding 63.9 points per game this season in home games, which is 1.9 fewer points than they're allowing on the road (65.8).

UConn is draining 9.1 threes per game with a 36.8% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which is one more threes and 3.9% points better than it is averaging when playing on the road (8.1 threes per game, 32.9% three-point percentage).

Iona Home & Away Comparison

In 2022-23 Iona is averaging 6.3 more points per game at home (80.1) than away (73.8).

The Gaels allow 61.6 points per game at home, and 68.6 away.

Beyond the arc, Iona makes fewer trifectas on the road (6.3 per game) than at home (7.5), and makes a lower percentage on the road (33%) than at home (38.6%) as well.

UConn Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 3/4/2023 @ Villanova W 71-59 Wells Fargo Center 3/9/2023 Providence W 73-66 Madison Square Garden 3/10/2023 Marquette L 70-68 Madison Square Garden 3/17/2023 Iona - MVP Arena

Iona Schedule