On Saturday, March 18, 2023 at Scotiabank Arena, the Toronto Raptors (34-36) will be trying to continue a six-game home winning run when hosting the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-36). It airs at 7:00 PM ET on TSN and BSN.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Raptors vs. Timberwolves matchup.

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, March 18, 2023
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: TSN and BSN
  • Location: Toronto, Ontario
  • Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Raptors Moneyline Timberwolves Moneyline
DraftKings Raptors (-9.5) 224.5 -435 +350 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Raptors (-9.5) 224.5 -450 +333 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Raptors (-9.5) 224.5 -425 +330 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Raptors (-7.5) - -330 +270 Bet on this game with Tipico

Timberwolves vs. Raptors Betting Trends

  • The Raptors score 112.8 points per game (21st in the NBA) and give up 112.1 (fifth in the league) for a +46 scoring differential overall.
  • The Timberwolves score 115.7 points per game (12th in NBA) and concede 115.9 (18th in league) for a -11 scoring differential overall.
  • The two teams combine to score 228.5 points per game, 4.0 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • These two teams give up 228 points per game combined, 3.5 more points than the total for this matchup.
  • Toronto has won 33 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 37 times.
  • Minnesota is 33-37-1 ATS this year.

Timberwolves and Raptors NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs
Timberwolves +35000 +13000 -
Raptors +30000 +9000 +125

Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.