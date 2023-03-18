Villanova vs. Cleveland State Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - NCAA Tournament First Round
Published: Mar. 13, 2023 at 6:39 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Saturday's contest at The William B. Finneran Pavilion has the Villanova Wildcats (28-6) squaring off against the Cleveland State Vikings (30-4) at 1:00 PM ET (on March 18). Our computer prediction projects a one-sided 71-59 win as our model heavily favors Villanova.
The Wildcats are coming off of a 67-56 loss to UConn in their most recent game on Monday.
Villanova vs. Cleveland State Game Info
- When: Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: The William B. Finneran Pavilion in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania
- How to Watch on TV: ESPNU
Villanova vs. Cleveland State Score Prediction
- Prediction: Villanova 71, Cleveland State 59
Villanova Schedule Analysis
- The Wildcats took down the Creighton Bluejays (No. 14 in our computer rankings) in a 63-61 win on March 5 -- their signature victory of the season.
- The Wildcats have eight wins over Quadrant 1 opponents, tied for the 15th-most in the nation.
- Villanova has nine wins over Quadrant 2 teams, tied for the second-most in Division 1.
- When facing Quadrant 3 opponents, the Wildcats are 7-0 (1.000%) -- tied for the 43rd-most victories.
Villanova 2022-23 Best Wins
- 63-61 over Creighton (No. 14) on March 5
- 73-57 on the road over Creighton (No. 14) on January 20
- 69-59 on the road over Princeton (No. 33) on November 11
- 54-52 on the road over Marquette (No. 37) on December 28
- 73-54 at home over Marquette (No. 37) on February 1
Cleveland State Schedule Analysis
- On March 7, the Vikings picked up their signature win of the season, a 73-61 victory over the Green Bay Phoenix, a top 100 team (No. 61), according to our computer rankings.
- Cleveland State has tied for the third-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (22).
Cleveland State 2022-23 Best Wins
- 73-61 over Green Bay (No. 61) on March 7
- 90-83 on the road over DePaul (No. 63) on November 15
- 63-60 over Northern Kentucky (No. 154) on March 6
- 57-56 at home over Northern Kentucky (No. 154) on February 16
- 77-68 on the road over Youngstown State (No. 173) on December 29
Villanova Performance Insights
- The Wildcats are outscoring opponents by 12.3 points per game with a +417 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.7 points per game (74th in college basketball) and give up 58.4 per contest (41st in college basketball).
- On offense, Villanova is posting 70.5 points per game this season in conference tilts. To compare, its overall average (70.7 points per game) is 0.2 PPG higher.
- The Wildcats are scoring 71.4 points per game this year in home games, which is 0.1 more points than they're averaging in road games (71.3).
- Villanova surrenders 56.7 points per game at home, compared to 55.1 in away games.
- The Wildcats have been putting up 71.2 points per game in their last 10 appearances, an average that's a little higher than the 70.7 they've scored over the course of the 2022-23 campaign.
Cleveland State Performance Insights
- The Vikings outscore opponents by 17.1 points per game (posting 74.5 points per game, 38th in college basketball, and conceding 57.4 per contest, 30th in college basketball) and have a +580 scoring differential.
- In Horizon action, Cleveland State has averaged 1.9 more points (76.4) than overall (74.5) in 2022-23.
- In 2022-23 the Vikings are scoring 3.3 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (76.6).
- In 2022-23 Cleveland State is conceding 13.1 fewer points per game at home (51.6) than on the road (64.7).
- Over their past 10 games, the Vikings are scoring 70.1 points per contest, compared to their season average of 74.5.
