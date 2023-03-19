The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) will attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum, tipping off at 5:00 PM.

South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison

  • The Jackrabbits' 78.9 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies allow to opponents.
  • When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.
  • Virginia Tech is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.
  • The 72.1 points per game the Hokies record are 11.9 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (60.2).
  • Virginia Tech is 23-1 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
  • South Dakota State is 22-4 when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.
  • The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.
  • The Jackrabbits make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Dakota State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/6/2023 Oral Roberts W 87-60 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/7/2023 Omaha W 93-51 Denny Sanford Premier Center
3/17/2023 USC W 62-57 Cassell Coliseum
3/19/2023 @ Virginia Tech - Cassell Coliseum

