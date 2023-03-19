How to Watch the South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for the NCAA Tournament Second Round
Published: Mar. 19, 2023 at 10:12 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
The No. 1 seed Virginia Tech Hokies (28-4) will attempt to book a trip to the Sweet 16 in an NCAA Tournament Round of 32 matchup against the No. 9 seed South Dakota State Jackrabbits (29-5) on Sunday at Cassell Coliseum, tipping off at 5:00 PM.
Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the info you need to know about how to watch this contest on fuboTV.
Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!
South Dakota State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET
- Where: Cassell Coliseum in Blacksburg, Virginia
- TV: ESPN
- Live Stream on fuboTV: Start your free trial today!
Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!
South Dakota State vs. Virginia Tech Scoring Comparison
- The Jackrabbits' 78.9 points per game are 22.6 more points than the 56.3 the Hokies allow to opponents.
- When it scores more than 56.3 points, South Dakota State is 25-3.
- Virginia Tech is 23-4 when it allows fewer than 78.9 points.
- The 72.1 points per game the Hokies record are 11.9 more points than the Jackrabbits give up (60.2).
- Virginia Tech is 23-1 when scoring more than 60.2 points.
- South Dakota State is 22-4 when allowing fewer than 72.1 points.
- The Hokies shoot 45.3% from the field, 7.1% higher than the Jackrabbits allow defensively.
- The Jackrabbits make 44.2% of their shots from the field, 6.4% higher than the Hokies' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Dakota State Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|3/6/2023
|Oral Roberts
|W 87-60
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/7/2023
|Omaha
|W 93-51
|Denny Sanford Premier Center
|3/17/2023
|USC
|W 62-57
|Cassell Coliseum
|3/19/2023
|@ Virginia Tech
|-
|Cassell Coliseum
