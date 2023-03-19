The Minnesota Wild (39-22-8) host the Washington Capitals (33-30-7) at Xcel Energy Center on Sunday, March 19 at 2:00 PM ET on NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC, with each team fresh off of a loss. The Wild were defeated by the Boston Bruins 5-2 in their most recent game, while the Capitals are coming off a 5-2 loss to the St. Louis Blues.

The Wild have a 7-1-2 record over their past 10 games. They have scored 32 total goals (six power-play goals on 33 power-play opportunities during that time, for a conversion rate of 18.2%) while allowing 22 goals to their opponents.

Wild vs. Capitals Predictions for Sunday

Our projection model for this game expects a final score of Wild 4, Capitals 2.

Moneyline Pick: Wild (-155)

Wild (-155) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Computer Predicted Spread: Wild (-1.3)

Wild Splits and Trends

The Wild are 39-22-8 overall and 11-8-19 in overtime games.

In the 22 games Minnesota has played that were decided by one goal, it has an 11-7-4 record (good for 26 points).

The 10 times this season the Wild finished a game with just one goal, they went 3-5-2 (eight points).

Minnesota has scored a pair of goals in 16 games this season (8-7-1 record, 17 points).

The Wild are 28-7-4 in the 39 games when they have scored more than two goals (to record 60 points).

In the 30 games when Minnesota has capitalized on a single power-play goal, it went 20-9-1 to record 41 points.

In games when it has outshot opponents, Minnesota is 20-13-4 (44 points).

The Wild have been outshot by opponents in 30 games, going 18-8-4 to record 40 points.

Wild Rank Wild AVG Capitals AVG Capitals Rank 24th 2.87 Goals Scored 3.09 20th 3rd 2.67 Goals Allowed 3.01 13th 17th 31.4 Shots 31.4 17th 10th 30.4 Shots Allowed 30.2 9th 10th 22.6% Power Play % 20.8% 19th 12th 80.8% Penalty Kill % 82.8% 5th

Wild vs. Capitals Game Time and TV Channel

When: Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, March 19, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network, BSN, BSWIX, and NBCS-DC

Watch this game on fuboTV! Where: Xcel Energy Center in Saint Paul, Minnesota

