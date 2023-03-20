Jaden McDaniels and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates will match up versus the New York Knicks on Monday at 7:30 PM ET.

McDaniels, in his most recent appearance, had 18 points and six rebounds in a 122-107 loss to the Raptors.

We're going to look at McDaniels' prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Jaden McDaniels Prop Bets vs. the Knicks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 12 15.4 Rebounds 3.5 3.9 4.1 Assists -- 2 1.7 PRA 19.5 17.9 21.2 PR 17.5 15.9 19.5 3PM 1.5 1.3 2



Jaden McDaniels Insights vs. the Knicks

This season, Jaden McDaniels has made 4.7 shots per game, which accounts for 10.4% of his team's total makes.

This season, he's accounted for 10.8% of his team's three-pointers made, averaging 1.3 per game.

The Timberwolves average the third-most possessions per game with 104.3. His opponents, the Knicks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 18th with 100.8 possessions per contest.

Conceding 112.2 points per game, the Knicks are the sixth-ranked team in the league defensively.

Conceding 42.6 rebounds per game, the Knicks are the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Knicks are the 10th-ranked squad in the league, allowing 24.7 assists per game.

In terms of 3-pointers, the Knicks have conceded 12.9 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Jaden McDaniels vs. the Knicks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 11/7/2022 17 6 2 1 0 0 0

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.