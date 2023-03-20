The New York Knicks (42-30) are favored (-8.5) to build on a three-game win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, March 20, 2023 at Madison Square Garden. The matchup airs on MSG and BSN.

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, March 20, 2023

Time: 7:30 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: MSG and BSN

Location: New York City, New York

Venue: Madison Square Garden

Timberwolves vs. Knicks Score Prediction

Prediction: Knicks 119 - Timberwolves 111

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 8.5)

Timberwolves (+ 8.5) Pick OU: Over (228)



The Knicks have covered the spread more often than the Timberwolves this year, tallying an ATS record of 41-30-1, compared to the 33-37-2 mark of the T-Wolves.

New York hasn't covered the spread as an 8.5-point favorite or more this season, while Minnesota covers as an underdog of 8.5 or more 33.3% of the time.

New York and its opponents have gone over the total 51.4% of the time this season (37 out of 72). That's more often than Minnesota and its opponents have (33 out of 72).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Knicks are 23-11, a better mark than the Timberwolves have posted (18-20) as moneyline underdogs.

Timberwolves Performance Insights

On offense Minnesota is the 12th-ranked team in the NBA (115.6 points per game). Defensively it is 18th (116 points conceded per game).

This season the Timberwolves are ranked eighth in the NBA in assists at 25.8 per game.

Beyond the arc, the Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12). They are 17th in 3-point percentage at 35.8%.

In 2022-23, Minnesota has taken 38.4% percent of its shots from beyond the arc, and 61.6% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72% have been 2-pointers.

