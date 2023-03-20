Anthony Edwards is one of the players to watch on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (42-30) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) at Madison Square Garden.

In the article below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about who to look out for in this matchup, which you can watch on Bally Sports with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks

Game Day: Monday, March 20

Monday, March 20 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Arena: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden Location: New York City, New York

New York City, New York Live Stream: Watch on fuboTV!

Watch Julius Randle, Edwards and tons of other NBA stars in action with a free trial to fuboTV.

Timberwolves' Last Game

On Saturday, in their last game, the Timberwolves lost to the Raptors 122-107. With 22 points, Naz Reid was their top scorer.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Naz Reid 22 4 1 0 0 1 Jaden McDaniels 18 6 1 0 1 4 Rudy Gobert 14 12 3 0 1 0

Want to include one of these players in your daily fantasy lineup? Sign up with our link and get a special offer from FanDuel!

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards is No. 1 on the Timberwolves in scoring (24.7 points per game), and produces 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 0.7 blocked shots.

Rudy Gobert is No. 1 on the Timberwolves in rebounding (11.5 per game), and puts up 13.8 points and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in the NBA).

Jaden McDaniels is posting 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 51.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.

The Timberwolves get 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.

Mike Conley is averaging a team-best 7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Kyle Anderson 12.4 7.5 7.1 0.9 1.1 0.6 Anthony Edwards 20.8 4.9 3.6 1.2 1.1 2.8 Rudy Gobert 14.7 10.2 1.8 0.9 1.7 0 Mike Conley 13.8 3.6 4.7 1.3 0.2 2.6 Jaden McDaniels 15.4 4.1 1.7 0.8 1 2

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area.