Rudy Gobert, Top Timberwolves Players to Watch vs. the Knicks - March 20
Anthony Edwards is one of the players to watch on Monday at 7:30 PM ET, when the New York Knicks (42-30) play the Minnesota Timberwolves (35-37) at Madison Square Garden.
How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Knicks
- Game Day: Monday, March 20
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Arena: Madison Square Garden
- Location: New York City, New York
Timberwolves' Last Game
On Saturday, in their last game, the Timberwolves lost to the Raptors 122-107. With 22 points, Naz Reid was their top scorer.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Naz Reid
|22
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Jaden McDaniels
|18
|6
|1
|0
|1
|4
|Rudy Gobert
|14
|12
|3
|0
|1
|0
Timberwolves Players to Watch
- Edwards is No. 1 on the Timberwolves in scoring (24.7 points per game), and produces 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists. He also averages 1.6 steals (sixth in the league) and 0.7 blocked shots.
- Rudy Gobert is No. 1 on the Timberwolves in rebounding (11.5 per game), and puts up 13.8 points and 1.1 assists. He also averages 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (eighth in the NBA).
- Jaden McDaniels is posting 12 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2 assists per game, making 51.8% of his shots from the field and 39.1% from beyond the arc, with 1.3 treys per game.
- The Timberwolves get 9.2 points, 5.2 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game from Kyle Anderson.
- Mike Conley is averaging a team-best 7 assists per contest. And he is contributing 11.1 points and 2.6 rebounds, making 41.8% of his shots from the floor and 37.2% from 3-point range, with 1.9 treys per game.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Kyle Anderson
|12.4
|7.5
|7.1
|0.9
|1.1
|0.6
|Anthony Edwards
|20.8
|4.9
|3.6
|1.2
|1.1
|2.8
|Rudy Gobert
|14.7
|10.2
|1.8
|0.9
|1.7
|0
|Mike Conley
|13.8
|3.6
|4.7
|1.3
|0.2
|2.6
|Jaden McDaniels
|15.4
|4.1
|1.7
|0.8
|1
|2
