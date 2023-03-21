Wild vs. Devils: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Mar. 21, 2023 at 6:50 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The New Jersey Devils (45-18-7) host the Minnesota Wild (40-22-8) after Jesper Bratt recorded a hat trick in the Devils' 5-2 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The contest on Tuesday begins at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX.
Wild vs. Devils Game Info
- When: Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, MSGSN, BSN, and BSWIX
- Where: Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Devils (-175)
|Wild (+150)
|6
Don't stay in the penalty box, sign up for DraftKings today
Wild Betting Insights
- The Wild have been an underdog in 15 games this season, and won four (26.7%).
- Minnesota has played as a moneyline underdog of +150 or longer twice so far this season. They lost both games.
- The Wild have a 40.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota has played 34 games this season with over 6 goals.
Wild vs. Devils Rankings
|Devils Total (Rank)
|Wild Total (Rank)
|244 (6th)
|Goals
|203 (23rd)
|187 (4th)
|Goals Allowed
|187 (4th)
|41 (21st)
|Power Play Goals
|49 (14th)
|36 (5th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|44 (14th)
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Wild with DraftKings.
Wild Advanced Stats
- Minnesota has gone over the total in six of its last 10 games.
- The Wild have averaged a total of 5.7 goals over their last 10 games, 0.3 less than this game's over/under of 6.
- Over the last 10 games, the Wild and their opponents averaged 1.3 more goals than their season game score average of 7.8 goals.
- The Wild have the NHL's 23rd-ranked scoring offense (203 total goals, 2.9 per game).
- The Wild's 187 total goals given up (2.7 per game) are the fourth-fewest in the league.
- They have a +16 goal differential, which ranks 13th in the league.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.