The Minnesota Timberwolves, with Mike Conley, face the Atlanta Hawks at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Conley put up 24 points, 11 assists and two steals in his most recent game, which ended in a 140-134 win versus the Knicks.

Let's look at the prop bets available for Conley, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Mike Conley Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 12.5 11.4 15.3 Rebounds 2.5 2.7 3.7 Assists 5.5 7.1 5.1 PRA 20.5 21.2 24.1 PR 14.5 14.1 19 3PM 1.5 1.9 2.6



Looking to bet on one or more of Mike Conley's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Mike Conley Insights vs. the Hawks

Conley's Timberwolves average 104.3 possessions per game, second-highest among NBA teams, while the Hawks have a middling offense in terms of tempo, ranking 14th with 102.4 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are 24th in the NBA, allowing 117.5 points per game.

The Hawks are the 21st-ranked team in the NBA, giving up 44.5 rebounds per contest.

Conceding 25.8 assists per contest, the Hawks are the 16th-ranked squad in the NBA.

The Hawks are the sixth-ranked squad in the NBA at allowing threes, giving up 11.9 made 3-pointers per game.

Mike Conley vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/13/2023 28 21 1 6 3 0 1 2/3/2023 30 20 2 8 2 0 1 11/9/2022 29 7 1 13 0 0 0

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Conley or any of his Timberwolves teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.