The Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) are favored (by 5 points) to stop a five-game home losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (36-36) on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Wednesday, March 22, 2023
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: BSSE and BSN
  • Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Venue: Target Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Timberwolves 118 - Hawks 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 5)
  • Pick OU: Under (241.5)
  • The Hawks (31-39-2 ATS) have covered the spread 46.6% of the time, 3.5% less often than the Timberwolves (34-37-2) this season.
  • As a 5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Atlanta is 6-4 against the spread compared to the 8-11-2 ATS record Minnesota puts up as a 5-point favorite.
  • Minnesota's games have gone over the total 46.6% of the time this season (34 out of 73), less often than Atlanta's games have (39 out of 72).
  • The Timberwolves have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (17-17) this season, higher than the .367 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (11-19).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

  • With 115.9 points per game on offense, Minnesota ranks 11th in the NBA. At the other end, it cedes 116.2 points per contest, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Timberwolves rank eighth in the NBA with 25.9 assists per contest.
  • With 12 treys per game, the Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA. They sport a 36.1% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • This season, Minnesota has taken 61.8% two-pointers, accounting for 72% of the team's buckets. It has shot 38.2% from beyond the arc (28% of the team's baskets).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.