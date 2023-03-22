Target Center is where the Minnesota Timberwolves (36-37) and Atlanta Hawks (36-36) will clash on Wednesday at 8:00 PM ET. Anthony Edwards is one of the players to watch when these two teams hit the court.

How to Watch Timberwolves vs. Hawks

Game Day: Wednesday, March 22

Wednesday, March 22 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Arena: Target Center

Target Center Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Timberwolves' Last Game

In their previous game, the Timberwolves defeated the Knicks on Monday, 140-134. Taurean Prince scored a team-high 35 points (and chipped in two assists and five boards).

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Taurean Prince 35 5 2 0 0 8 Mike Conley 24 4 11 2 1 3 Jaden McDaniels 18 4 0 0 0 2

Timberwolves Players to Watch

Edwards puts up a team-high 24.7 points per game. He is also averaging 5.9 rebounds and 4.4 assists, shooting 46.1% from the floor and 37.0% from beyond the arc with 2.7 made 3-pointers per contest.

Rudy Gobert is tops on his squad in rebounds per game (11.5), and also averages 13.9 points and 1.1 assists. At the other end, he delivers 0.8 steals and 1.4 blocked shots (ninth in the NBA).

Jaden McDaniels puts up 12.1 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.0 assists per game, shooting 51.7% from the floor and 39.4% from beyond the arc with 1.4 made 3-pointers per contest.

Mike Conley leads his squad in assists per contest (7.1), and also averages 11.4 points and 2.7 rebounds. At the other end, he puts up 1.1 steals and 0.2 blocked shots.

Kyle Anderson posts 9.2 points, 5.3 rebounds and 4.6 assists per game. Defensively, he averages 1.1 steals and 0.9 blocked shots.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Rudy Gobert 16.3 10.9 2.1 1.0 1.8 0.0 Kyle Anderson 12.2 7.5 7.1 1.0 1.0 0.6 Anthony Edwards 19.6 4.4 2.9 1.0 0.9 2.6 Mike Conley 15.3 3.7 5.1 1.4 0.2 2.6 Jaden McDaniels 16.0 4.2 1.6 0.5 1.0 2.0

