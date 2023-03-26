The No. 2 seed Iowa Hawkeyes (29-6) match up with the No. 5 seed Louisville Cardinals (26-11) in the NCAA Tournament Elite Eight on Sunday at Climate Pledge Arena, airing on ESPN beginning at 9:00 PM.

Hoping to catch this game live? Below, we lay out all the details you need to know about how to watch this matchup on fuboTV.

Use our link to get a free trial of fuboTV, where you can watch women's and men's college hoops and tons of other live sports without cable!

Iowa Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

Watch women's college hoops all season without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Iowa vs. Louisville Scoring Comparison

  • The Cardinals' 73 points per game are only 2.5 more points than the 70.5 the Hawkeyes allow.
  • When it scores more than 70.5 points, Louisville is 17-3.
  • Iowa has a 16-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 73 points.
  • The Hawkeyes score 23.9 more points per game (87.3) than the Cardinals allow (63.4).
  • Iowa is 23-6 when scoring more than 63.4 points.
  • Louisville is 21-9 when giving up fewer than 87.3 points.
  • The Hawkeyes shoot 51.1% from the field, 11.3% higher than the Cardinals concede defensively.
  • The Cardinals shoot 45.1% from the field, 5.4% higher than the Hawkeyes allow.

Iowa Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/17/2023 SE Louisiana W 95-43 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/19/2023 Georgia W 74-66 Carver-Hawkeye Arena
3/24/2023 Colorado W 87-77 Climate Pledge Arena
3/26/2023 Louisville - Climate Pledge Arena

Louisville Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
3/18/2023 Drake W 83-81 Moody Center
3/20/2023 @ Texas W 73-51 Moody Center
3/24/2023 Ole Miss W 72-62 Climate Pledge Arena
3/26/2023 Iowa - Climate Pledge Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.