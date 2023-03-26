How to Watch the Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for March 26
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 1:31 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors (39-36) will look to extend a nine-game home win streak when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) on March 26, 2023 at Chase Center.
Keep reading for everything you need to know about this matchup between the Warriors and Timberwolves, including how to catch the action live with a free trial to fuboTV.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- When: Sunday, March 26, 2023 at 8:30 PM ET
- Where: Chase Center in San Francisco, California
- TV: NBA TV
Timberwolves Stats Insights
- The Timberwolves' 49.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is two percentage points higher than the Warriors have allowed to their opponents (47.2%).
- Minnesota is 28-13 when it shoots higher than 47.2% from the field.
- The Timberwolves are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Warriors sit at 14th.
- The Timberwolves average only 1.9 fewer points per game (116.1) than the Warriors allow (118).
- Minnesota has put together an 18-7 record in games it scores more than 118 points.
Timberwolves Home & Away Comparison
- The Timberwolves put up 116.4 points per game at home, 0.7 more than away (115.7). Defensively they concede 115.2 per game, 2.3 fewer points than away (117.5).
- At home, Minnesota concedes 115.2 points per game. Away, it concedes 117.5.
- At home the Timberwolves are picking up 26 assists per game, 0.1 more than away (25.9).
Timberwolves Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Questionable
|Calf
|Jaylen Nowell
|Questionable
|Knee
|Anthony Edwards
|Questionable
|Ankle
