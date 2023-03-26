Timberwolves vs. Warriors: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - March 26
At Chase Center on Sunday, March 26, 2023, the Golden State Warriors (39-36) will try to build on a three-game winning run when they host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) at 8:30 PM ET. The game airs on NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Warriors vs. Timberwolves matchup.
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info
- Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
- Time: 8:30 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Timberwolves Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-6.5)
|239.5
|-265
|+225
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-6.5)
|239.5
|-275
|+220
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-6.5)
|239.5
|-278
|+220
Timberwolves vs. Warriors Betting Trends
- The Warriors score 118.5 points per game (second in the NBA) and give up 118 (25th in the league) for a +38 scoring differential overall.
- The Timberwolves have a -19 scoring differential, putting up 116.1 points per game (11th in league) and allowing 116.3 (19th in NBA).
- The two teams combine to score 234.6 points per game, 4.9 fewer points than this matchup's total.
- Opponents of these two teams combine to average 234.3 points per game, 5.2 fewer points than this contest's over/under.
- Golden State has covered 34 times in 75 games with a spread this season.
- Minnesota has compiled a 34-39-1 record against the spread this year.
Timberwolves and Warriors NBA Title Odds
|Odds To Win Championship
|Odds To Make Finals
|Odds To Make Playoffs
|Timberwolves
|+20000
|+7000
|-165
|Warriors
|+1200
|+550
|-3030
