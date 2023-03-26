The Golden State Warriors (39-36) host the Minnesota Timberwolves (37-37) after winning nine straight home games. The Warriors are favored by 6.5 points in the contest, which tips at 8:30 PM ET on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, March 26, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: NBA TV, NBCS-BA, and BSN
  • Location: San Francisco, California
  • Venue: Chase Center

Put your picks to the test and bet on the Timberwolves with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Timberwolves vs. Warriors Score Prediction

  • Prediction: Warriors 119 - Timberwolves 115

Spread & Total Prediction for Timberwolves vs. Warriors

  • Pick ATS: Timberwolves (+ 6.5)
  • Pick OU: Under (239.5)
  • The Timberwolves (34-38-2 ATS) have covered the spread 46.7% of the time, 0.8% less often than the Warriors (35-39-1) this season.
  • As a 6.5-point underdog or more in 2022-23, Minnesota is 5-6 against the spread compared to the 10-12 ATS record Golden State puts up as a 6.5-point favorite.
  • Golden State's games have gone over the total 56% of the time this season (42 out of 75), which is more often than Minnesota's games have (35 out of 74).
  • The Warriors have a .627 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (32-19) this season, higher than the .487 winning percentage for the Timberwolves as a moneyline underdog (19-20).

Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to fuboTV!

Timberwolves Performance Insights

  • Offensively Minnesota is the 11th-ranked squad in the NBA (116.1 points per game). On defense it is 19th (116.3 points conceded per game).
  • At 26 assists per game, the Timberwolves are eighth in the league.
  • The Timberwolves are 16th in the NBA in 3-pointers made (12 per game) and 15th in 3-point percentage (36.1%).
  • In 2022-23, Minnesota has taken 38.1% percent of its shots from behind the 3-point line, and 61.9% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 28% of Minnesota's baskets have been 3-pointers, and 72% have been 2-pointers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.