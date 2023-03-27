Rudy Gobert Player Prop Bets: Timberwolves vs. Kings - March 27
Rudy Gobert and his Minnesota Timberwolves teammates match up versus the Sacramento Kings on Monday at 10:00 PM ET.
Let's break down Gobert's prop bets, and some stats and trends to help you make good wagers.
Rudy Gobert Prop Bets vs. the Kings
|Stat
|Prop O/U
|Season Avg
|Last 10 Avg
|Points
|14.5
|13.8
|14.7
|Rebounds
|11.5
|11.6
|11.8
|Assists
|--
|1.1
|2.2
|PRA
|27.5
|26.5
|28.7
|PR
|25.5
|25.4
|26.5
Rudy Gobert Insights vs. the Kings
- This season, Rudy Gobert has made 5.3 field goals per game, which accounts for 10.3% of his team's total makes.
- Gobert's opponents, the Kings, have a neutral offensive tempo, averaging 103.3 possessions per game, while his Timberwolves average 104.2 per game, sixth-highest among NBA teams.
- On defense, the Kings have allowed 118.5 points per contest, which is 26th-best in the league.
- Conceding 42.1 rebounds per contest, the Kings are the eighth-ranked team in the NBA.
- In terms of assists, the Kings have conceded 26.6 per game, worst in the league.
Rudy Gobert vs. the Kings
|Date
|MIN
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|3PM
|BLK
|STL
|3/4/2023
|31
|13
|14
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1/30/2023
|40
|19
|14
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1/28/2023
|36
|13
|14
|1
|0
|1
|1
