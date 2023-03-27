On Monday, March 27, 2023 at Golden 1 Center, the Minnesota Timberwolves (38-37) will look to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Sacramento Kings (45-29). It airs at 10:00 PM ET on NBCS-CA and BSNX.

In this article, you will see odds and spreads for the Kings vs. Timberwolves matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, March 27, 2023

Monday, March 27, 2023 Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA and BSNX

NBCS-CA and BSNX Location: Sacramento, California

Sacramento, California Venue: Golden 1 Center

Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of fuboTV, and start watching live sports without cable today!

Timberwolves vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Timberwolves vs. Kings Betting Trends

The Kings' +187 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 2.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 121.1 points per game (first in the NBA) while giving up 118.5 per contest (26th in the league).

The Timberwolves put up 115.8 points per game (11th in league) while giving up 116.1 per outing (18th in NBA). They have a -16 scoring differential.

These teams are scoring 236.9 points per game between them, 3.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

Opponents of these teams combine to average 234.6 points per game, 5.4 fewer points than this matchup's total.

Sacramento has covered 41 times in 74 matchups with a spread this season.

Minnesota has won 35 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover or pushing 40 times.

Timberwolves and Kings NBA Title Odds

Odds To Win Championship Odds To Make Finals Odds To Make Playoffs Timberwolves +15000 +5500 -250 Kings +6000 +2000 -

Looking to place a futures bet on the Timberwolves? Sign up for DraftKings Sportsbook using our link for a first deposit bonus.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.